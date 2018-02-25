Leonard "Lenny" E. Dunn

Leonard "Lenny" Dunn, beloved husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, Christian, brother and friend, died unexpectedly of a heart attack Tuesday, February 20, 2018. He was 88 years young.

Lenny grew up on a small farm on the east side of Madison during the depression years in the 1930's, and attended the Heaston School, now a historical landmark. He later attended East H.S., and was rarely late for class, as it was across the street. He spent summer vacation fishing at Lake Wisconsin with his grandmother. Lenny was a Dane County Sheriff Deputy from 1960 to 1983, initially working all 3 shifts as a rookie, and later serving as a dispatcher for many years. His least favorite assignment was training "Hector" the police dog by wearing the attack suit, thus leading him to a lifelong aversion to German Shepherds, and always rooting for spaniels and poodles at Westminster!

Lenny was funny, witty, and always optimistic, with just the right amount of blarney mixed in, likely due to his Irish heritage. He was a loyal friend, and a devoted Christian man. Lenny was a walker, birdwatcher, and voracious reader. He loved to take his children to Olbrich and the zoo when they were younger, and taking photos of them. He was proud of their athletic abilities and career achievements, but was even more moved by their friendship and faith.

Lenny married Vickie in 1982. The couple dabbled in photography and made frequent trips to Door County where some of their photos were exhibited and sold by the Hardy Gallery in Ephraim. The Dunn's lived at Century Harbor Condos in Middleton where they made many treasured friendships and owned a small, but cozy cottage at Lake Tomahawk, where Lenny enjoyed visits from friends, and family, especially grandkids. He loved playing cards, board games, and badminton with the grandkids, and teaching them to fish, and attending their school programs. In 2009 the cottage was sold, and the Dunn's moved to Waunakee where Lenny enjoyed playing jeopardy, watching PBS, quiet evenings by the fireplace and band concerts in the park. He also enjoyed going out to eat at Spring Garden, Nauti Gal, and Culvers.

After experiencing a heart attack in 2009 and a broken hip in 2013, Lenny worked very hard to regain strength and walking ability, and embraced simple everyday tasks with vigor. Lenny was a case study in fortitude, discipline, and good humor. He liked to drive the car and run errands. Overtime he overcame many obstacles drawing him ever closer to God.

Lenny is survived by his wife of 35 years, Vickie; his children, Linda, Kerry, Gregory, Cathy and David; and 8 grandchildren, Matthew, Jeffrey, Wendy, Dustin, Jaime, Laura, Jake and Danny; his sisters -in- law Sherryl and Sandra, niece Sarah, and nephews Matthew and Jason. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, his children Steve and Rilla, and by grandmothers-in-law Dodie and Pherne, mother-in-law, Rae Jane, and by many close friends and neighbors.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Winn Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI 53597 followed by a service at 3:00 pm. A private family burial will take place. Please share a memory.

Winn Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI 53597

(608) 849-4513