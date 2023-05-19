Leonard "Lenny" A. Williston

Madison- Leonard A. “Lenny” Williston, age 76, passed away unexpectedly working in his yard on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. He was born on September 27, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Allan and Anna (Wheeler) Williston. Lenny graduated from Central High School in 1964 and then served in the United States Marine Corps. Lenny was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Alt on May 16, 1970.
Lenny began working in building construction as a bricklayer and then went on to spend the greater part of his career as a project manager. Through the years Lenny worked at Findorff Construction, Monona Masonry, Wisconsin Brick and Block and Klein Dickert Glass. After retirement, Lenny enjoyed volunteering at HistoriCorps, Habitat for Humanity and Second Harvest Food Bank. Lenny loved tending his house and yard, walks and daytrips to parks near and far.
Lenny is survived by his two sons, Lance (Liz) and Dustin (Kristina) Williston; his niece and nephews and sisters-in-law, Doris Williston, Sue Williston, Mary Alt and Marcy (Bill) Dennis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; his parents; brothers, Jim, Doug, George and nephew Dan Dennis.
A celebration of life will be held on June 4, 2023 from 6:00 PM – 9:00PM at the Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, WI 53711. The family would like to thank Lenny’s close friends in the neighborhood circle and special friend Linda Hubbell – Trester.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Second Harvest Food Bank.