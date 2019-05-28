Madison – Leonard A. Riha, age 90, of Madison, died peacefully surrounded by loving family at Attic Angel Community on Sunday, May 26, 2019, four days after celebrating his 90th birthday with his son Paul helping plant his final vegetable garden.

Len grew up with eight siblings on the family farm in Waucoma, Iowa.

Len met his wife Millie while stationed in Minneapolis in 1951, and their family journey began with strong roots in their Catholic faith. Len was preceded in death by Millie (Murphy) Riha and is survived by his children, Paul (Claudia) Riha of Carlsbad, CA., Peggy (Kelly) Benson of Victoria, MN, Mary Pat (Kevin) Williams of Westport, and Patrick Riha (Kim) of Madison; his grandchildren, Benjamin (Molly) Williams, Katelynn Williams (Cory Hayden), Alicia Williams (Robert Joynt), Brian (Rachel) Benson, Nikki Benson, Ryan Riha and Amy Riha; and his great-grandchildren, Oliver Williams, Adah Williams, and Remi Benson.

Len was a career US Air Force veteran who served in the mechanic corps helping keep planes flying at several bases in the US and the Asian Pacific. After retiring from active duty, Len was employed by the Veterans Administration Hospital on their engineering staff. Much of his work there was spent on outpatient projects where he put his mechanical and building skills together to assist aging or physically challenged veterans to help them function in their home environments. After retiring from this second career in 1995, Len carried on with similar projects for an organization called Independent Living and volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels.

Len enjoyed hunting, fishing and working his gardens. Most notably, he and his friend John Shield maintained the garden plot at San Damiano Friary for decades, as highlighted in a 2015 Wisconsin State Journal article.

Our family wishes to sincerely thank all the Attic Angel and Agrace caregivers, as well as fellow Attic Angel residents, including his friends Jerry and Vince, who helped make Len’s last years purposeful and happy.

A celebration of Len’s life will be held at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be made in Len’s name to the Attic Angel Community.