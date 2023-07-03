DeForest/Blue Mounds/Dodgeville – Leona M. “Lee” Lehner, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.
An amazing woman left us too soon because God decided it was time she was given her angel wings.
DeForest/Blue Mounds/Dodgeville – Leona M. “Lee” Lehner, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.
An amazing woman left us too soon because God decided it was time she was given her angel wings.
She was born on September 6, 1933 in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of Frank and Leona (Krapfl) Fruehbrodt. She was raised in Fond du Lac along with her six siblings. She graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School in 1953. After high school, she attended nurses training and became an LPN. She also worked as a dental assistant.
In 1955, at a skating rink in Fond du Lac, she met Gordon “Gordy” Lehner and they married on August 31, 1957. They had seven children together. She retired after working many years at Lands End in Dodgeville.
Lee is survived by her seven children; Laurie (David) Ogletree of Madison, Julie (Greg) Gevelinger of Dodgeville, Tony Lehner of Fairhope, AL, Ann Lehner of DeForest, Dan (Brenda) Lehner of Owasso, OK, Karen Schuppner of Reedsburg, and Peter (Theresa) Lehner of Milwaukee. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; Nathan (Nina) Gevelinger, Brehan Gevelinger, Rachel (Peter Jzyk) Ogletree, Alyssa (Garrett) Rass, Miranda Lehner, Laura (Kate Knepper) Lehner, Danielle (Ashleigh Capps) Lehner, Quinn Schuppner, Bo Schuppner and three great grandchildren; Greyson Lehner, Samuel Gevelinger, Max Gevelinger and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, parents Frank, Sr. and Leona Fruehbrodt, siblings Terry, Gladys, Allen, Marion, Anita, Frank, Jr. and grandson Zachary (Olivia Hogan) Gevelinger.
Lee really enjoyed working with her hands. She loved to sew, quilt, knit and crochet. She was famous for her scrubbies and dish cloths. She had a very deep faith, and was dedicated to her daily rosary and prayers. She truly believed in the power of prayer. Her church community at St. Joseph’s (Dodgeville) and St. Olaf’s (DeForest) was very important to her. She was a loving and devoted mother and demonstrated kindness to anyone she would meet. She was the best mom ever and the reason her seven children are who they are today.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Monsignor Daniel Ganshert will officiate. Inurnment will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass on Friday, July 7, 2023.
The entire Lehner family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the entire staff at Agrace Hospice Care. They treated our Mom with such kindness, dignity and respect in her final days on this earth.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Agrace Hospice Care.
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.