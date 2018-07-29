Leona "Lee" M. Finnerty

Middleton-Leona M. "Lee" Finnerty, age 95, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018, at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital.

She was born on November 24, 1922, in Campbellsville, KY, the daughter of O.B. Finn and Lenora (Keltner) Finn. Lee attended Goodrich High School and Carroll College. She married Owen Finnerty on March 8, 1943 in Fond du Lac, Wis.

Lee was a wife and mother to her husband Owen and her four children. She was a member of Nakoma Country Club Women’s Traveling Golf League and their weekly league. She competed and won many tournaments and was always ready for a game of Bridge. It all came to a halt when she could watch a Badgers or Packers game.

Lee is survived by son, Patrick O. (Sandy) Finnerty; three daughters, Barbara (Richard) Allmann, Kathleen Finnerty, Ann (Ray Bandziuls) Cardinale; grandchhildren; Molly (Tony) Cacciotti, Matthew (Heather) Allmann, Maggie Allmann, Elizabeth Cardinale, Christina Cardinale (Maxel Schultz), Nora Finnerty, great grandchildren; Alexis and Jacob Cacciotti, Elliot and Nolan Allmann, sister; Margaret Schultz, brothers; John and Ralph Finn She was preceded in death by husband Owen; parents; sister, Marion Rauls; brother-in-law, Col. Robert Schultz; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Thomas (Dorothy) Finnerty, Arthur (Mary) Herre and Barney (Jane) Vogds. A private graveside service will take place in Fond du Lac.

Memorials may be made to Middleton Outreach Ministry in Memory of Leona.