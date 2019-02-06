Leon Francis Lawler

MADISON/BLACK EARTH -Leon F. Lawler, age 56, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1962, in Madison, the son of Gayle and Audrey (Obright) Lawler.



Leon graduated with the Wisconsin Heights High School class of 1980. He was employed by McKenzie Apartment Properties where he did building maintenance. Leon had a diligent work ethic. He was always there to help his family and friends when in need. When there was a party, he was the life of it. Leon enjoyed spending his time camping with his family and bowling with his friends, having even competed in national bowling tournaments. He lived his life to the fullest and did everything he could to bring a smile to all, including a prank at any time.



Leon is survived by his daughter, Natasha Lawler; stepdaughter, Rachel (Derek Thompson) Jerome; mother, Audrey Lawler; siblings, Gayle Lawler, Jr., Brian (Marianne) Lawler, Michelle Niebuhr, Ray "Mort" (Patty) Lawler, Lauri Statz, and Craig "Boots" Lawler; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and step-grandchildren, Ethan and Charlotte Thompson



He was preceded in death by father, Gayle Lawler, Sr.; and his brother-in-law, Herb Niebuhr.



A Memorial Gathering will be held at GUNDERSON-CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL HOME, 1710 Center Street, Black Earth, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, with a time of sharing at 3 p.m. Family and friends are then invited to continue sharing stories about Leon at the Black Earth Lanes bowling alley.



Memorials may be made to Leon's family.



