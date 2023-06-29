Leo Thering

Leo Joseph Thering, age 85, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas surrounded by his family.

Leo was born April 23, 1937, on a farm in Wyoming Valley near Spring Green, Wisconsin. Leo graduated valedictorian from Spring Green high school in 1955 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from U.W. Platteville while also playing on the Pioneers basketball team. After graduating from college, Leo served in the Army and Army Reserve, something he viewed as every countryman’s duty and responsibility. On July 22, 1961, Leo married the love of his life, Ruth Ann (Davis) in Spring Green, eventually moved to Boscobel, then Madison, where he began a fulfilling and exemplary 35-year career with American Family Insurance helping to establish, build, and eventually lead their Commercial Farm Ranch division. In the late 1990s Leo retired and he and Ruth Ann moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where they enjoyed the warm weather, fresh seafood, and palm trees.

