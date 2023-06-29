Leo Thering

Leo Joseph Thering, age 85, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas surrounded by his family.
Leo was born April 23, 1937, on a farm in Wyoming Valley near Spring Green, Wisconsin. Leo graduated valedictorian from Spring Green high school in 1955 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from U.W. Platteville while also playing on the Pioneers basketball team. After graduating from college, Leo served in the Army and Army Reserve, something he viewed as every countryman’s duty and responsibility. On July 22, 1961, Leo married the love of his life, Ruth Ann (Davis) in Spring Green, eventually moved to Boscobel, then Madison, where he began a fulfilling and exemplary 35-year career with American Family Insurance helping to establish, build, and eventually lead their Commercial Farm Ranch division. In the late 1990s Leo retired and he and Ruth Ann moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where they enjoyed the warm weather, fresh seafood, and palm trees.
Leo is survived by his sons, Martin (Cindy) and Bradley (Gail); grandchildren, Mackenzie, Bradley, Paige, Sydney, Bennett, Jessica (Kevin) Dorn and Jennifer (Jeremy) Nooyen; and 6 great grandchildren, Wyatt, Autumn, Kora, Owen (Dorn), Harper and Gunnar (Nooyen). He will also be missed by his sisters-in-law Bernice Thering, Jane (Joseph) Harrison, brother-in-law Ron (Betty) Davis, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ann, his parents Joseph and Rose (Ederer) Thering; father and mother-in-law George and Irma Davis; brothers Harlan, Joseph, Louis, Fred, and Al Thering, and his sisters Sister Josalia, Florence Kraemer, Dorothy Hanson, Roseann Beverley, Joann Nachreiner, and baby Mary.
Musically gifted, Leo enjoyed playing the piano…in particular, the classic Scott Joplin tune, The Entertainer. That said, a performance of any familiar tune on whatever instrument (harmonica, guitar, accordion, drums, etc.) happened to be available was equally probable. Leo loved his music. But ahead of his passion for music, Leo loved to compete, irrespective of the challenge. Whether the contest was physical - golf, ping pong, pool, H-O-R-S-E, bowling… or cerebral - scrabble, chess, and especially cards, Leo reveled in the opportunity to compete, invariably accompanied by good-natured banter with his opponent(s).
A devoted husband and loving father and grandfather, Leo was our rock. By expression and example, he taught everyone he touched the virtues of hard work, honesty, integrity, humor, and, more often than not, how to lose graciously. He will be missed.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22 at St. John The Evangelist Catholic church, 129 Daley St., Spring Green. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. that morning. We invite those attending to join us for lunch immediately following the service.
Memorials may be gifted in Leo’s name to Catholic Charities of Madison, 702 South High Point Rd. #209 Madison, WI 53719.