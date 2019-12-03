Mr. Leo Robert Meister, age 88 a Belleville resident passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his daughters home in rural Cambridge.

He was born March 17, 1931 in Black Earth, WI. The son of Carl P. Meister and Alta E Hering Meister.

In 1952 he was united in marriage to Carol Elaine Heyroth Meister at St. James Lutheran Church, Verona. Leo farmed his entire life in the Verona area and moved to Belleville after retirement.

He is survived by a daughter Kathy Andree Meister.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Wife Carol, son Michael, a Sister Aleatha and brother in law Lewis Underdahl and his canine companion Bobby.

As per Leo's wishes no services will be held.

The family would like to thank Dr.Valerie Gilchrist, CNA Cheryl, Tina Marie and Frank Andree for their help and support during Leo's Illness it will be long remembered.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

