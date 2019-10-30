Leo Peter Kalscheur 1/25/1942 to 10/28/1919. It is with great sadness we announce Leo's passing.

Leo was born in Waunakee, WI and was one of ten children born to Anton H Kalscheur and Theresa M Kalscheur (Ripp). Leo lived most of his life in McFarland on Lake Waubesa with his beloved wife Dinah L. Kalscheur and his two daughters.

Leo was an accomplished cosmetologist and owned several beauty salons (Leos's Salons) in the Madison and surrounding communities for many years. He received several awards in his field. Throughout the years he touched the lives of thousands of people. He always made sure you left his chair with a laugh and smile.

Leo was the type of man who would literally give you the shirt off his back. He always made time for you and made you feel important. If there was a project to get completed he was your man. He was a role model for how a person should conduct themselves and the very best kind of friend you could have.

Leo loved golfing, family and friends. One of his favorite hobbies was restoring vintage cars. Leo and Dinah enjoyed their retirement years traveling to Florida for winters.

Over the years of living on Lake Waubesa Leo taught lots of nieces and nephews how to water ski. Spending time with his family was his favorite thing in the world. He loved getting together playing cards, acting a little crazy and always up for pulling a good prank. All who knew Leo would attest that having a good laugh was something precious.

Leo is survived by his wife, Dinah Kalscheur, daughters, Lesley Johnson (Peter), Sabrena Kalscheur, grandchildren Lauren Johnson (Dave), Andrew Johnson (Emma), Carter and Hadley Johnson and great grandchild Ellie Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, November 1, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5801 Hwy 51, McFarland.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service at the funeral home on Friday.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Alzheimers Association at www.act.alz.org.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5801 Highway 51 McFarland

(608) 838-0655