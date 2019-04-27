Leo L Hamm

Leo Louis Hamm, 91, of Mauston, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at home.

He was born March 29, 1928 to Louis and Apollonia "Polly" (Dornacher) Hamm in Milwaukee, WI. He was the oldest of 8 siblings. Leo served in the U.S. Army for over two years during the Korean War, including front line action with the 30th Ordinance. "You learned how not to panic," he once said, "repairing tanks under fire." He was very proud of his military service, and a supporter of all branches of our armed forces. On April 16, 1955 he married his wife and best friend, Genevieve (Kaminski) Hamm; they spent 64 happy

years together while farming and raising 3 daughters. Leo enjoyed carpentry, mechanics, hunting, spending time with family and friends, but most of all, he loved to make people laugh, having a joke for any and all occasions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Genevieve; daughters Shirley (Tom) Czys, Diane (Kevin) Severson, and Karen (Gene) Riddlestine. Proud grandfather of Brandon (Jolene) French, Kim (Brandon) Kiel; Drew (Emily) Severson, Kayla (Zach) Murphy, Daniel Severson; Katell, Dylan and Brent Riddlestine, and Katlyn (Mike) Parr. Great-grandfather of Bryson French, Adalynn Kiel, Mason, Thomas & Mackenzie Murphy, and Lucy Parr. Further survived by his brothers; Earl, Ralph and David Hamm, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Fr. John Potaczek officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.