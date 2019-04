Leo J. Bollig of Mauston passed away on April 25, 2019 at Cottage Care in Mauston, WI.

He is preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Bollig, daughter Barbara Bollig, his parents Mary and Matthew, 3 sisters Francis, Mary & Florence, 3 brothers Pete, Tom and Matt, and great granddaughter – Kylee Caroline Noth.

He leaves behind to mourn 3 Children – Shirley (Bollig)Fox – Dennis Stuart, Susan (Bollig) Belcher – Ted Belcher, David Bollig, 10 Grandchildren – Chris Newlun, Greg Newlun, Chad Newlun, Marki Landerud, Leo Schultz, Jason Schultz, Justin Schultz, Brandon Belcher, Jamie Hatfield and Angie Bollig, 20 Great Grandchildren – Tyler Newlun, Jacob Babcock, Jordan Newlun, Mackenzie Newlun, Connor Newlun, Mae Alyce Landerud and Baby Landerud #2, Brooklyn Belcher, Rebecca Schultz, Peyton Belcher, Savannah Schultz, Tiannah Schultz, Adrianna Schultz, Austin Schultz, Serina Asberry, Davin Bollig, Wayne Asberry, Joseph Asberry, Jayden Barrett and Tatum Hatfield, 3 Sisters – Elizabeth, Josephine and Joanie, 2 Brothers – Frank and Paul.

A private service will be held at a later date.