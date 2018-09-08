MADISON - Leo Charles LaBonte, age 72, went home to be with his heavenly Father on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at his home in Madison, Wis., surrounded by all of his children. He has now joined his wife Kathy in heaven who preceded him there in 2007. Leo was born as the eldest son of Francis and Elva (Croisetier) LaBonte in Marquette, Mich. Leo grew up with his siblings Patricia, Judith, Frank, Michele, and Nanette.

He played Varsity football in high school all four years and made All-State, graduated from high school in Clio, Michigan, and then served his country bravely in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After Leo’s service, he started his company LCL Heating and Air Conditioning in the Milwaukee area in order to take care of his parents and his younger siblings when his father became ill and was unable to work. While running his company, he met his wife Kathleen Wisneski who became the love of his life. With Kathy by his side, they raised their children Nicole, Colette, Leslie, Lee, Nadine, Luke, and Brenda together and provided an amazing childhood and great memories of hiking, camping, boating, snowmobiling, traveling, and lots of love.

Although Crandon, Wis., was where Leo, Kathy, and their children called home for many years, the family also lived in the Wisconsin cities of Brookﬁeld, Elm Grove, New Berlin, and Minocqua. Leo not only was a great Dad, but was also an amazing son, brother, husband, grandfather, and friend. He brought joy to the people around him with his jokes and he loved making people smile. He wore his heart on his sleeve and he helped so many people during his lifetime. Leo will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Leo is survived by his seven children, Nicole (Mike Strah) LaBonte of Shawano, Colette (Matt) Ridley of Little Chute, Leslie (Nick) Hayon of Wausau, Lee LaBonte of Madison, Nadine LaBonte of Madison, Luke (Kari) LaBonte of Madison, and Brenda (Matt Reischl) LaBonte of Appleton. He was the proud grandfather of his ten grandchildren, Micah, Elliana, Mackenzie, Cameron, Lilyan, Emerson, Dominic, Genevieve, Aidan, and the little one on-the-way. Leo is also survived by his siblings, Frank (Michelle) LaBonte of Milwaukee, Michele (Thomas) Pellitteri of Verona, and Nanette LaBonte of Verona.

In addition to his wife Kathy, Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Elva; in-laws, Valerian and Elizabeth (Link) Wisneski; sisters, Patricia (LaBonte) Peters and Judith (LaBonte) Weiss; and grandson, Dominic LaBonte.

Leo did not want a memorial service or funeral. Instead, his family is having a celebration of his amazing life on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Leo’s house in Madison (please contact the family for the address).

Love you always!