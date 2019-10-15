Leo Anthony Schwarz, of Spring Green, received the gift of eternal peace from all his Agent Orange related health issues on Friday, October 11, 2019 on his 70th birthday with the love of his life of 48 years, Julie Wunnicke Schwarz and daughters Lynn White and Amber Lucey by his bedside at the Wm S. Middleton Veterans Hospital.

Leo was a member of the Richland Center VFW Post. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, I.N.F.A.N.T. from 1969-1972 and arrived in Vietnam in 1971.

After returning home in 1973 he joined his brother Mike, in partnership, along with their wives, Julie and Ileen, and operated the respectfully known Town & Country TV in Richland Center for the last 45 years and will be greatly missed. Leo was a respected and loved businessman in the Richland Center and surrounding areas.

Leo's grandchildren, Logan, Cole, Treyton, Brooklyn, and Beau White know their grandfather as a strong, loving, kind, gentle, supportive, family man. He loved his grandchildren dearly and they were his world. He was one of their biggest fans at all their sporting events and school activities, with Julie right by his side. Leo will have the best seat in the house now, with no health issues limiting him from his enjoyment of watching his grandchildren grow.

Leo had a passion and love for hunting, fishing, and being in the outdoors and has passed this love onto his grandchildren. He gave each of his grandchildren their first 4-wheeler ride and they would usually request a ride whenever they were at Grandma and Papa's. There were many stories shared and told in hunting shacks and on car rides.

Leo was known as a strong, loving, gentle, kind father-in-law to Jeremy White and Terry Lucey, brother in-law- to Sheila Marmorstone, Evie Waunnicke and their families. Leo has been thought by some of his siblings to be the glue of their family of 11 surviving siblings; Mike (Ileen), Mary Dailey, Joe (Jackie), Kathy (Norm) Hicks, John and Laurie Robinson, Dan (Deb), Theresa (Glen) Bauer, Sue (Gary) Johnson, Bob, Vern (Lori), Vince (Donna). Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Leo was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Mary Kay Schwarz, mother & father-in-law, Jim and Sally Wunnicke, brothers-in-law Thomas Wunnicke, Raymond Marmorstone, and Gary Dailey and a nephew Brain Hicks.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center. Rev. Craig Peach will officiate with burial in the St. Kilian's Catholic Cemetery in Bear Valley where military honors will be provided by the Local Veterans Military Memorial Honors Unit. Visitation will be held on Friday at the Stafford Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 A.M.

