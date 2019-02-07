MCFARLAND-Lenora A. Weber, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the McFarland Villa.

She was born on Aug. 22, 1933, in Aurora, Ill, the daughter of John and Margaret (Hoffman) Arimond.

Lenora graduated from Madonna High School in 1941. She married Walter “Mike" Weber while he was stationed in Hawaii on Sept. 1, 1954. They resided in Aurora, after Wally was discharged from the U.S. Navy and in 1996, they made their new home in McFarland. For the past 25 years they have spent their winters in Largo, Fla.

Lenora enjoyed planning and putting on parties, laughter, golfing and spending time with family and friends. She fought a valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease for the past seven years.



Lenora is survived by her husband, Walter Weber; children, Sherry (Rob) Blanchar, Mike (Laurie) Weber, and Lori (Mike) Schroedl; grandchildren, Justin (Katie) Blanchar, Lacey (Rafael) Villoria, Brittany (Jon) Krogman, Lexi (Cruz Ramirez) Schroedl, Sara Weber, Amber Schroedl, and Ryan Weber; great-grandchildren, Sarai, Presley, and Magnus Krogman, and Carly, Autumn, Hunter, and Mia Blanchar; and sister-in-law, Elaine Arimond. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert, Harold "Bud", Donald, and Richard Arimond; and sisters, Hildegard "Sis" Schindlbeck, Margaret Schwerer, and Patricia Lilek.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St, McFarland, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, with Father D. Stephen Smith presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, and at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Lenora's name to Take a Vet Fishing.



