Lee Zurfluh

Lee F. Zurfluh, age 77 of Argyle, Wisconsin passed away on Friday evening, August 16, 2019 at home with his wife, Judy by his side. He was born on February 1, 1942 in Monroe, Wisconsin the son of John and Eileen (Stephenson) Zurfluh. Lee graduated from Albany High School in 1960. Lee was united in marriage to Judy Quinn on January 7, 1967 at St. Victors Catholic Church in Monroe, Wisconsin.

Growing up, Lee farmed with his dad and family in Albany, WI. He worked at General Motors in the paint department and in May of 1969 they purchased Farhneys Bar in Evansville, WI., which they turned into a nightclub featuring polka bands. Many people from the surrounding area came to Zurfluh's and became lifelong friends. Lee and Judy purchased The Norseman Supper Club in May of 1980, where again many new friends were made. He retired in September of 2000.

Lee is survived by his wife, Judy at home; three children: Jim (Char Sorenson) of Brodhead, Wi, Michelle (Bob Davis) of Lake Summerset, Davis, Il. and Susie (Chad) Mathys of Argyle, Wi; They were blessed with two granddaughters, Taylor and Maki Mathys: his mother, Eilleen Zurfluh of Albany; two brothers, John (Patti) Zurfluh and Don Zurfluh of Albany, Wi; three sisters Colleen (Gary) Brewer and Cindy (Jon) Mauerman of Albany, WI, and Diane (Ron) Kubly of Brodhead, Wi; and several nieces and nephews.

Lee was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church a branch of St. Isidore Parish, where he enjoyed being actively involved. Lee has always been a huge animal lover. He loved his german shepherds, two Pekingese dogs, JJ and Biscuit, and his beloved African Grey parrot, Foggy who he enjoyed for 28 years before giving him to another loving home when he felt it was too much for him to take care of. Just before his passing, a new little female Pekingese named Salina joined the family, in which he quickly grew very fond of. Salina helped lift his spirits and worries with her rambunctious puppy ways.

A private Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, a branch of St. Isidore Parish (301 N Lafayette Street, Argyle) with Rev.Paul Eruva officiating. A private family visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.