Lee Michael Kasemodel, age 64, passed away at U.W. Hospital in Madison on July 7, 2019.

He was born Sept. 13, 1954 to the late Delmar and Delores (DePauw) Kasemodel. Lee was a graduate of Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1972. He was united in marriage to Susan M. Wandry on July 14, 1973. Lee was the kind of man who would drop whatever he was doing to help others.

He had a mechanical confidence and ability he was willing to share with everyone. He worked as a mechanic from a young age and has spent the last 27 years at Mid-State Equipment - John Deere in Prairie du Sac working on bobcats. Lee looked forward to time spent with family, his kids, grandkids and the love of his life, Susan. He enjoyed trips to Chicago, grilling out, and loved to fish.

Lee is survived by his wife of almost 46 years, Susan; 3 children, Travis (Zorayda) and their children, Katherine, Eduardo, and Hellen; Theresa (Matt) Kasemodel-Boda and their children, Maelee and Eva; Troy (Tanisha Newberry); Lee's siblings, Scott (Yolanda), Kelvin "Mark", Mary (Randy) Blau, Tom (Sandy), Tim (Laurie). His is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A celebration of Lee's life will be held starting at 11:00 am, July 13, 2019 at the Merrimac Community Center, 100 Cook St., Merrimac.

Lee's family would like to express their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to all their family and friends for the thoughts, prayers, and help during Lee's recent illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

