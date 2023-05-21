MADISON- Lee Earl “Red” Keith, age 93, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 17, 2023. He was born May 5, 1930, in LaValle, Mo., son of Harry and Louie (Pratt) Keith.
Lee was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for Oscar Mayer for 36 years and the University Hospital and Clinics for 12 years.
Lee will be remembered as a hard worker, helping so many people and for his smile and contagious laugh. He was a wonderful storyteller and had a joy for fishing, hunting and traveling.
Lee is survived by his daughter, Jean Hagerstrom; sons, Bud (Linda) Keith and Willie (Audra) Keith; grandchildren, Missy (Lee) Felio, Laura (Matt) Braund, Ryan (Amanda Ganshert) Keith, Ehren Keith, Kaitlyn Keith, Seth Russell, Josh (Heather) Russell, Karissa Keith and Kirstie Keith; and great-grandchildren, Cale, Kane, Kash, Grace, Maddie, Karma and Kaylani. He also leaves behind his sister, Jane; sister-in-law, Winnie; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Henry, Shon, Avon, Mac and Byrrl; son, Kenny Gonzo Keith; and “grandson,” Billy Brabender.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, with the Rev. Holly Slater presiding. A graveside service will follow at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Highway BB, Cottage Grove. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be gifted in Lee’s name to the VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison, WI 53716. The family would like to give special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare (Nicole, Peg and Loretta) for their loving care of Lee. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
