Lee Earl "Red" Keith

MADISON- Lee Earl “Red” Keith, age 93, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 17, 2023. He was born May 5, 1930, in LaValle, Mo., son of Harry and Louie (Pratt) Keith.

Lee was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for Oscar Mayer for 36 years and the University Hospital and Clinics for 12 years.