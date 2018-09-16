Obituaries

Lee Ann R. Goelz

Lee Ann R. Goelz, 85, a longtime resident of Prairie du Sac, WI died peacefully at home on Wednesday, the 12th of September following a battle with an aggressive cancer.  

She is survived by her husband, 5 daughters and spouses, 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, sister, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law.

All services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 Oak Street, Prairie du Sac, WI. Visitation will be held Thursday, 9/20/18, 5pm – 7pm; Memorial Service, 9/21/18, 11am, with Pastor Fred Rilling officiating.

 In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 Oak Street, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

