MADISON - Leanne M. Billings, of Madison, passed away on her 66th birthday, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She was born on July 12, 1957, in Madison, the daughter of Norman and Elizabeth (Ellis) Billings.
Leanne graduated from Oregon High School in 1975 and MATC in 1977 with a Veterinary Technician Degree. She worked for American Family Insurance for 34 years & 1 day, retiring June 1, 2022.
While attending MATC, Leanne was active in sports, she was on MATC’s first ever women’s basketball team and the golf and tennis teams. She enjoyed being outdoors, traveling and loved hunting and fishing. Leanne was involved with Medieval Renaissance and Rendezvous Fur Trading-Mountain Man era re-enactments where she made many good friends. She was accomplished at shooting a musket, long-bow archery, hatchet and knife throwing.
Leanne is survived by her sisters, Merrilee (Kevin Blackmer) Billings Blackmer and Renee Billings; nieces, Sarah (Shawn) Kennedy and Amy (Josh) Crooks; and great-nephews, Gavin Vale and Tyler and Nathan Crooks. She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant sister, Nancy Billings.
A grave side service will be held at MOUNT HOPE CEMETERY in Brooklyn, Wis., Friday, July 28, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. with a light luncheon following. Memorials may be gifted in Leanne’s name to UW Carbone Cancer Center or donations can be made in Leanne’s honor to Agrace HospiceCare and sent to 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.