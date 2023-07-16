Leanne M. Billings

MADISON - Leanne M. Billings, of Madison, passed away on her 66th birthday, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She was born on July 12, 1957, in Madison, the daughter of Norman and Elizabeth (Ellis) Billings.

Leanne graduated from Oregon High School in 1975 and MATC in 1977 with a Veterinary Technician Degree. She worked for American Family Insurance for 34 years & 1 day, retiring June 1, 2022.