WATERLOO - Leander P. Weisensel, age 75, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

He was born in Dane County, on Feb. 3, 1943, the son of Walter and Grace (Deter) Weisensel. He is survived by three sisters, Betty Droster, Marion Kittleson and Doris (Mark) Garfoot; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Leander's life will be held at a later date.