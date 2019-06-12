Leah Brisky, age 41, gained her angel wings on June 9, 2019, after being hit in a tragic car accident.

She was born to Gary and Cheri (Mayfield) Brisky on Nov. 18, 1977. Leah graduated from Lodi High School in 1996 and went onto college to earn her bachelor's degree in Human Services. She worked as a social worker for many years caring and nurturing every client until some health issues changed her direction. Leah had a passion for everything big or small, human or pet. Her arms were always open, and her heart spilled forth more love than anyone can imagine. She found happiness in recent years volunteering with the elderly, ill and Christian radio station Life 102.5.

25 years ago, Leah was in a bad car accident and fought for her life and we were blessed to get 25 more years with our earth angel. Her faith became so strong as she dealt with the aftermath the rest of her life. She taught us to create happiness and love life.

Smiles, hugs and laughter were never short when she was around. She had a heart of gold and cared so much for so many. Leah's greatest joys were her family, nieces and nephews and her best friend and fur baby, Willow. She loved to sing and be silly. She enjoyed coffee dates, movies, praising the Lord and spreading his good word.

Leah was loved and will be missed by many. She is survived by her parents, Gary and Cheri Brisky; siblings, Lance (Karen) and Beth (Craig) Ripp; nieces and nephews, Dilan, Kaelyn, Marissa, Adrian, Trista, Jordan and Ryla; grandmother, Darlene Brisky "Grandma Bob"; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Leah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Larry and Marilyn Mayfield and Robert Brisky; and her nieces, Mila and Trina Ripp.

Her wonderful spirit and joy will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at WAUNAKEE FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 5763 County Road Q, Waunakee, with a luncheon to follow. A viewing will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations gifted in Leah's name to radio station, Life 102.5

"Our hearts are broken forever… there will never be a day we don't think of you our beautiful Leah!"