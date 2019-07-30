Lawrence Patrick Fish

Lawrence Fish, age 78, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.

Per Larry's request there will be no services.

Larry was born January 19, 1941 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, the son of Lawrence and Leona (Douglas) Fish. Larry was raised on a family farm in rural Reedsburg. He spent his childhood there, in LaValle, WI and their home on Laurel Street in Reedsburg. He graduated from Webb High School in 1959.

Larry's professional career included operating a Shell and Citgo full-service garage/gas station in Lake Delton. For a time, he partnered with Dick Voights to operate the Dells Oasis and Pioneer Restaurant. He then worked as an electrician for Roto Electric. Finally, for 24 years, Larry was the Director of Public Works for the Village of Lake Delton. After retirement, he enjoyed golfing with his buddies and watching the wildlife at his home of 43 years. Larry was affectionately known as "Spec" from his National Guard days, "Flyball" from his ball playing days, "Chief" from his Fire Department time and "Mr. Fish" and "Boss" from friends. By far his favorite nickname was "Bumpa" to his grandkids Cal, Hallie, Ty and Blake.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Kenny and brother-in-law, Terry Gullickson. Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn; sons, Rob (Shaina) and their son Blake of Neenah, WI and Tim (Krista) and their sons, Cal and Ty and daughter, Hallie of Kimberly, WI. Also surviving him are his brothers, Ray of Reedsburg, WI, Mike (Mary) of Baraboo, WI, Dale (Diane) of Reedsburg, WI, Pat (Kelli) of Reedsburg, WI and his sister, Mary Gullickson of Deerfield, WI as well as many nieces and nephews and his dear friend and neighbor for 43 years, Dick Voights.

If you were to compile a list of "Good Guys", Larry's name would be there!

As he said at the end of his phone calls… "Later".

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to "Agrace Foundation" at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or the American Heart Association.