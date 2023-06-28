Lawrence “Larry” Scott

Lawrence “Larry” Scott, age 75, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born on Jan. 16, 1948, in La Crosse, Wis., to Robert and Mary (Kraemer) Scott.

After his family relocated to Monona, he attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Grade School and Monona Grove High School. He later attended both the University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, earning a degree in marketing.