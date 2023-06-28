Lawrence “Larry” Scott, age 75, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born on Jan. 16, 1948, in La Crosse, Wis., to Robert and Mary (Kraemer) Scott.
After his family relocated to Monona, he attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Grade School and Monona Grove High School. He later attended both the University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, earning a degree in marketing.
Larry married the love of his life, Kathy Ballweg, on Aug. 9, 1969. They were married nearly 44 years before her passing in July 2013 and share three daughters.
Larry enjoyed a 32-year career at American Family, starting in 1977 as a branch finance representative and retiring in 2009 as Financial Services Director.
Larry loved to travel, especially with his family, longtime friends, Bob and Diane Hanson, and his brother, Ron. He enjoyed tent camping at various Wisconsin State Parks every July for the “Scott Brothers Week.” His favorite destinations were those where he could explore our National Parks and enjoy the outdoors. He could often be found wearing hats and t-shirts collected during his travels.
Larry is survived by his three daughters and their families: daughter, Amy (Billy) and granddaughter, Kiera Stack; daughter, Shelley (Josh) and grandsons, Jackson and Will and granddaughter, Natalie Andrews; and daughter, Wendy (Tommy) and granddaughters, Carly and Avery Winkler; brothers, Bob (Mary) Scott, Joe (Connie) Scott and Ron (Darleen) Scott; and sisters-in-law, Mary (Steve) Williams, Cheryl Gunn and Melody Ballweg; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents; brother, George Scott; sister, Doris Heller; mother and father-in-law, Bernadette and Oswald Ballweg; brothers-in-law, Terry Ballweg and Butch Heller; niece, Jamie Ballweg; and nephew, Michael Scott.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and Meriter for their compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023. A visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Family’s Children’s Hospital, Agrace HospiceCare or Wisconsin State Park and Forest Heritage Fund.