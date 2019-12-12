Lawrence (Larry) Hanson, age 85, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his home.

Larry was born on February 24, 1934, to Adele and Ivan Hanson in Madison, WI.

Larry married the love of his life, Alice (Ripp) on June 21, 1958. Together they raised five children. Larry felt truly blessed to have had such a wonderful family and so many friends.

Larry attended Edgewood High School. After graduating in 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He later graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School. Larry and Alice lived for a short time in Milwaukee before moving to Middleton, where they became fixtures in the community. Larry served the City of Middleton as both Alderman and City Attorney. He then entered private practice and continued to do the work he loved for over 50 years. His dedication was recognized by the Dane County Bar Association with a Pro Bono Publico Lifetime Achievement Award, and by the State Bar of Wisconsin for outstanding service to the Wisconsin Lawyer Assistance Committee.

He loved to read and recite poetry, tell jokes, and sing. He was an avid sports enthusiast, and in particular, loved to root for the Cubs. Larry was very proud to have been 39 years sober and to have helped others achieve their sobriety. Larry always paid it forward, particularly to those who were less fortunate than himself. He truly believed that we are all called upon to help others.

Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alice, his five children and nine grandchildren: Jerry (Cheryl) and their children, Valerie, Kyle, Monica, and Laura; Todd (Sue); Denise and her daughters, Celeste and Skye; Mark (Sara) and their children, Isaac, Adam, and Lydia; and Kirk; nine great-grandchildren; his sisters Ardythe Cobb and Gladys Manzo; and many more loved extended family members.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding.

Visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., Madison from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, and again from 10 a.m. until start of the Mass on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the charity of your choice in Larry's name.

