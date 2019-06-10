Lawrence "Larry" Gallagher, 91, of Platteville, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Edenbrook of Platteville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Platteville. Fr. John Blewett and Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Lawrence "Larry" Gallagher Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Larry was born on February 7, 1928, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, the son of Thomas and Marie (Friehube) Gallagher. He was united in marriage to Helen Meyer on October 12, 1948 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Platteville.

Larry worked for Caradco in Dubuque, Iowa doing maintenance, as well as, electrical work for the factory. Later, he worked for Land's End in Dodgeville. Larry was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and he enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and attending his morning coffee clutch at McDonalds.

Larry is survived by his wife, Helen, of 70 years; three children, Michael (Cheryl) Gallagher, John (Sherry) Gallagher, and Ron Gallagher; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Patrick (Jan) Gallagher; sister-in-law, Hilda Kramer and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Charles.