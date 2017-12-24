Lawrence “Larry” E. Neumaier, age 68, passed away Dec. 21, 2017 at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse after an unexpected cardiac event.

Though Larry may be gone, he lives on, as he chose to be an organ donor. He was born May 23, 1949 to the late Richard and Norma (Zick) Neumaier. Larry graduated Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1967.

He currently was employed at Piggly Wiggly in Sauk City. Larry surrounded himself with nature and the outdoors; gardening and enjoying his time spent on the lower Wisconsin Riverway where he made his home. His love of the outdoors was obvious as he wrote a column in the Sauk Prairie Star for several years, “My window on the River”. As a bird and eagle watcher he was a member of the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council.

Larry is survived by his siblings, Jim (Fay) Neumaier, Kathy (Gerry) Breunig, William (Sandi) Neumaier, Thomas Neumaier, Patty (Dennis) Seeley, Laura (Gary) Richmond, Karen (Doug) Shinker, Nancy (Dale) Rathermel, Connie (Doug) Rauls, Donna (Terry) Jonas; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and special Riverway friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his partner, Kevin Kann, and longtime Riverway friend, Jean Claussen. As per Larry’s wishes, a private family graveside service will be held.

Larry’s family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse for their excellent care.

To quote Larry’s column, My Window on the River; “Larry, could you leave the window open”.