Lawrence L. Talbot

BELLEVILLE- Larry L. Talbot, born on Feb. 14, 1947, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Hometown Assisted Living in Belleville.
Larry lived with his parents, Cheryl and Sid, in Madison until they passed in 2007. Larry also lived with mild autism. He was slow to process input but was intelligent and thoughtful and had a keen memory for details.
Larry worked for 32 years at Webcrafters, delivering internal mail throughout the plant and he took great pride in his work. Larry was known by everyone at work and that familiarity gave him comfort. He rode the bus each day to work and back, as mom put his paycheck in Savings so he could live independently when they were gone. Larry lived independently almost 17 years and was very proud he had accomplished that. He was able to write and enjoy family and friends along the way.
Larry retired early to pursue his passion of writing. He wrote every day, and this helped him process his thoughts. Larry taught us valuable life lessons: patience is easy - it only takes time. Never lie then truth isn't hard to find. Slow but sure...quietly explore life's mysteries inside and out - solutions are hiding in plain sight. Live life like crazy! He was simply complex and walked a tightrope to find his place in life. Balance did not come easily, but now he can fly.
Larry is survived by his brother, Charles Allen (Roxanne Postler) Talbot; five nephews, Jered Talbot, Sans Talbot, Joshua (Betsy) Talbot and Craig (Lorren) Kendall, Ryan Talbot; and three nieces, Lindsey Talbot, Kristi (Dan) McMullen and Sarah (Kirt) Manke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Cheryl; two brothers, David and Richard Talbot; and sister, Jean (Dean) Kendall.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
