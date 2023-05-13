Lawrence L. Talbot

BELLEVILLE- Larry L. Talbot, born on Feb. 14, 1947, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Hometown Assisted Living in Belleville.

Larry lived with his parents, Cheryl and Sid, in Madison until they passed in 2007. Larry also lived with mild autism. He was slow to process input but was intelligent and thoughtful and had a keen memory for details.

