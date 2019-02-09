Lawrence J. Hefty, age 89, of New Glarus passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. He was born on September 19, 1929 on the home farm the son of Jacob and Olga (Blum) Hefty. Lawrence attended the Meadow Valley School and New Glarus High School. On September 5, 1959 he was united in marriage to Joan Rogge at the Hope Lutheran Church outside Cottage Grove. Lawrence was a dedicated and life long farmer. He enjoyed traveling but the needs of running a farm kept him close to home. He maintained his Swiss heritage with the talent to yodel.

Lawrence is survived by his wife Joan, children Virginia Hefty, Norine (Todd Byrne) Hefty, Sharon (Dan)

Hart, James Hefty, and Alan Hefty, and grandchildren Morgan and Korey Hart.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Lorene Beers and Charline Elmer.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 with burial in the Swiss Church Cemetery in New Glarus.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

