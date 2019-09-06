MOUNT HOREB - Lawrence Duane Hefty, age 79, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1939, in Mount Horeb, the son of Herman and Loretta (Haag) Hefty.

Lawrence graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1957. He married Patricia Jean Cleary on May 19, 1962, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, Ridgeway. They raised their family in Mount Horeb where he was an active member of the community and a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus No. 10559 and Deer Creek Sports and Conservation Club. He joined the U.S. Army in 1957 serving in the active and inactive reserves for seven years.

Lawrence worked as a plumber for Monona Plumbing and Fire Protection and was a member of Plumbers Union Local No. 75 retiring in 2005. He then enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, watching baseball, gardening and spending time with family.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, Randall (Theresa) Hefty and Kevin (Angie) Hefty; grandchildren, Shawn Hefty, Jeremy (Staci) Hefty, Pete Hefty and Sam (Makaela Hanson) Hefty; great-grandchildren, Lilliana Hefty and Natalie Hefty; siblings, Wilbert (Charlotte) Hefty, Ken Hefty, Angeline (Kendall) Kiley, Marilyn Karn, Rita Sailing and Dianne (Joe) Donlin; brother-in-law, Andy Buechner; and sisters-in-law, Rosie Johnson, Barb Hefty and Diane Hefty. He is further survived by in-laws, Mary Latchford, Dennis (Darlene) Cleary, Terry (Jean) Cleary, Mike (Sue) Cleary, Jim Cleary and Marlene Cleary; and numerous relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Adella Buechner; brother, Francis Hefty; brothers-in-law, Warren Sailing and Richard Karn; and in-laws, Maurice and Marjorie Cleary and John Latchford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. The Rosary will be prayed at 2:45 p.m. prior to the Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, visitation.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or SSM Health Cancer Center.

