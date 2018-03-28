COLUMBUS--Lawrence C. Olson age 89 went to join his beloved Kathryn, on Monday, March 26, 2018 to dance again.

Lawrence was born on July 13, 1928 in the town of Leeds to John and Hazel (Hegna) Olson. Lawrence was married to Kathryn Mallon on April 15, 1950 in Doylestown. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Lawrence and Kathryn farmed for several years and in 1957 bought, owned and operated Olson Implement which later became Olson Imp. & Sons. In 1984, Lawrence sold the implement and went to work for Enerson & Eggen in Cambria as a sales representative.

In 2007 he came back to Columbus and worked for Farmers Implement until retirement in July of 2016. He served the farming industry his whole life and it gave him great pride to provide his best service to five generations of farmers.

Lawrence is survived by his children, Larry (Nancy) of Columbus, Donald (Denise) of Sun Prairie, Peggy (Robert) Schleicher of Columbus, Mary (Patrick) Ryan of Deerfield; five grandchildren, DeAnn (Troy) Youngs, Jon Olson, Andrew (Karen) Olson, Gillian Ryan and Piper Ryan; a great-grandson Tyler Youngs; three step-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; his caregiver Eegii; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Kathryn; one brother Alvin; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Fern Mallon, two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jack and Marlene Mallon, Dean and Shirley Mallon.

The family would like to thank his caregiver Enkhbayar “Eegii” Amgalar and his family, Linda Breuckman, Bill and Merle Nehmer, Dr. Rolf and Dr. Sam Poser, Dr Niesen and Jeff, Columbus Community Hospital staff and Randolph Heath Services.

Though his smile is gone forever and his heart we cannot touch, we still have so many memories of the one we love so much. His memory is our keepsake with which we will never part, God has him in his keeping and we have him in our hearts. We will miss him so much.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 31, 2018 at ZION EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Robert Wilke will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, March 30, 2018 at the Jensen funeral home, and from 10:00 A.M until 11:00 A.M. at the church on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Columbus Community Hospital Foundation, American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or Generations Hospice Care.