MIDDLETON - Lawrence Arthur “Larry” Post, age 88, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Sage Meadow Assisted Living in Middleton. He was born on Dec. 5, 1934, in Mauston, Wis., the son of Nicholas and Mabel (Nelson) Post. He was united in marriage to Shirley Sain on Oct. 25, 1956, in Decatur, Ill.
His love of airplanes led him to the U.S Air Force, Air Force Reserves and National Guard where he proudly served his country for 32 years. After earning his pilot’s license, he attended Blackhawk Technical College where he received a degree in aviation mechanics. He started his career at Morey Airport Company and retired from the State of Wisconsin Air Services.
Larry enjoyed “all things aviation,” playing the penny slots, a good Friday fish fry, and above all else, spending time with his family. He often said he’d lived a great life with the best family and had no regrets. Larry’s family will miss his unconditional love, crazy sense of humor and big hugs. “We’ll see you in the funny papers Gramps.”
Larry is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley; daughters, Debra (Carl) Gray, Patricia (Jeff) Larson; son, Keith (Becky) Post; three granddaughters, Alyssa (Alex) Evrard, Erin (Chase) Robson and Chelsea Gray (Jack Hemsath); grandson, Patrick (Holly) Gray; great-grandson, Axel James Gray; great-granddaughter, Alivia Ann Evrard; and brother, Robert Post. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Mabel; five brothers, Harold, John, Bill, Delmar and Burleigh Post; and sister, Carol.
A private graveside service will be held at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, with Military Honors being conducted. Per Larry’s request, no formal service will be held. Memorials may be made to the American Heart and Lung Association.
A special thank you to his nurse, Erin Patten, who’s caring, compassion and love will never be forgotten.