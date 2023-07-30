Lawrence Arthur "Larry" Post

MIDDLETON - Lawrence Arthur “Larry” Post, age 88, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Sage Meadow Assisted Living in Middleton. He was born on Dec. 5, 1934, in Mauston, Wis., the son of Nicholas and Mabel (Nelson) Post. He was united in marriage to Shirley Sain on Oct. 25, 1956, in Decatur, Ill.

His love of airplanes led him to the U.S Air Force, Air Force Reserves and National Guard where he proudly served his country for 32 years. After earning his pilot’s license, he attended Blackhawk Technical College where he received a degree in aviation mechanics. He started his career at Morey Airport Company and retired from the State of Wisconsin Air Services.