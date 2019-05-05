Lawrence A. Konkle

The primary issue with a person that leaves a footprint impacting so many others is the void left after he is invited to a higher resting place. Lawrence (Larry) Andrew Konkle was the fourth child of Martin and Genevieve (Senn) Konkle born on December 12, 1944 in Lena, WI. He was sent to eternal rest on May 3, 2019 in Sun Prairie, WI.

Larry grew up on a dairy farm and graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1963. He subsequently earned a BS in Education from UW-Platteville in 1967 and a Masters from UW-Madison in 1974. Larry taught Art at Sun Prairie Junior and Senior High Schools for over 35 years, pottery and water color painting at MATC, and created and instructed the College for Kids Art & Architecture course at UW-Madison. He excelled in teaching, being awarded "Community Teacher of the Year" by Sun Prairie Exchange Club (1992), "Senator Herb Kohl Fellowship Teacher Award" (1994), "Service above Self Award" Sun Prairie Rotary Club (2008), and the "Book of Golden Deeds Award" from the Sun Prairie Exchange Club (2014).

Larry's contribution to Sun Prairie only began with his exceptional work as an educator. Larry served on the Board of Directors for the Colonial Club from 2004-2011 and devoted most of his summers refining his unrivaled expertise in gardening. Unsatisfied with simply advancing his personal gardening interests, he served as President of the Sun Prairie Community Garden from 2011-2016. In addition, Larry was a tireless volunteer focused on furthering the excellence of the Sun Prairie schools and community, including designing and painting wall murals and mascot logos on gymnasium floors. He also directed students in the creation of a 20-foot historic porcelain tile mural currently located at the Colonial Club.

Beyond finding professional success in teaching, Larry also achieved a personal victory in winning the heart of a fellow educator, Diana Feuchtwanger, whom he married on June 12, 1971 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA, and with whom he spent the remainder of his life in loving partnership. Larry provided support in Diana's dream of establishing the Confection Connection, serving in a myriad of roles including carpenter, cake decorator, omelet chef and ambassador-in-chief.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Diana, his children Andrew (Lisa) Konkle, an award-winning photojournalist, Milwaukee, WI, Annette (Matthew) Riese, a food scientist, Mequon, WI and grandchildren Adam and Liam Riese, siblings Wayne, Leroy (Eileen), Janice Winberg, Phyllis Kube, Myron (Jo), sister-in-law Judy (Gerry) Gress and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Genevieve, in-laws Stanley and Doris Feuchtwanger, sister-in-law Jean Konkle, brothers-in-law James Winberg and James Kube, and nephew Josh Cooper.

Larry will be forever remembered for his kindness, service-to-others, and unflinching support of his family and friends. His ubiquitous generosity will not soon be forgotten, nor his strength of character in spite of many health-related obstacles. His adept card playing will also be recalled, likely unfavorably, by those who tested his skill in Sheepshead, especially in his favorite locale of Keyeser, WI.

A visitation will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to Sun Prairie Education Association and the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center.

