FORT MYERS - Lawrence A. "Jake" Unterholzner, age 89, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab.

He was born on Nov. 3, 1929, in Blanchardville, Wis., the son of Lawrence and Muriel (Ladd) Unterholzner.

Lawrence graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1947, and UW-Madison in 1951. He married Patricia (Camm) Unterholzner on Dec. 3, 1955, in Madison. He was active in both football and basketball during high school. In college, he played on the 150 lb. football team where he received a letter and he played saxophone with a jazz band.

Lawrence moved to Milwaukee, where he worked for the Milwaukee Journal in the retail advertising department until retirement. He spent winters in Florida and summers on Lake Kegonsa in McFarland. Lawrence enjoyed whitewater canoeing, camping and cross-country skiing. He completed two half marathons.

Lawrence also enjoyed watching Badgers sports and the Packers, and spending time with his family and beloved pets.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Patricia; two sons, Kurt and Steve (Tiffany) Unterholzner; three grandchildren, Steve Unterholzner Jr., Olivia Unterholzner and Sofia Unterholzner; sister, Mitzi McLan; and two brothers, Frank and Tim Unterholzner. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence J. Unterholzner, M.D. and mother, Muriel Ladd. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

