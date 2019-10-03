LaVonne M. (Weiner) Larson

DeForest – LaVonne M. Larson, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the UW Hospital in Madison.

She was born on February 2, 1941 in Sparta, WI, the daughter of Jacob and Agnes (Marx) Weiner. LaVonne married Charles Larson on October 5, 1963.

LaVonne is survived by her husband, Charles; her three children, Scott (Karen) Larson, Lisa (Brian Gobrecht) Hankins and Stacey (Ryan) Sila; 8 grandchildren, Jared, Kyle (Stephanie), Raeanna, Cole, Maverick, Cashton, Keaton and Sophie; 1 great granddaughter, Kendra; siblings, Paul (Mary) Weiner and Gloria (John) Habhegger; sister-in-law, Sharon Weiner; brother-in-law, George Hilby; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Leroy and Jerome Weiner; and a sister, Joanne Hilby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Fr. Vincent Brewer presiding. A visitation will take place from 9am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in LaVonne's name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250