LaVonne K. Knuth, age 86, passed away at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. She was born Apr. 29, 1937 at the Sauk City Hospital to the late Edwin and Arline (Grass) Frommung. LaVonne was a graduated of Prairie du Sac High School. She was united in marriage to Raydean Knuth on June 30, 1956; he preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2012. Early on they lived in Middleton and later returned to Sauk Prairie to be closer to their families. LaVonne sold Avon products and worked at The Blue Willow-KaBar in Sauk City. She later helped residents at Maplewood Nursing Home and Sauk Prairie Hospital where she retired as a CNA. In her earlier years she enjoyed snowmobiling and camping with her family. She liked to crochet, enjoyed reading Amish books and looked forward to visits from her family; she was known as “Grandma Vonnie”.
LaVonne is survived by her daughters, Katherine Knuth of South Milwaukee and Sue (Larry) Hitchcock of Prairie du Sac; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jennipher) Neduzak, Rebecca (Jason) Patterson, Craig (Kristina) Hitchcock; 5 great-grandchildren, Jade, Shane, Zander, Malania and Ivy; 2 sisters-in-law, Mary Frommung and Jean Knuth. Lavonne is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by her brother, Donald Frommung; and brothers and sister in-laws, Ivan, Adelmer, Wilmer, Leon and Evelyn.
LaVonne’s family would like to thank the Maplewood Village and Maplewood Nursing Staff for their care of LaVonne; and a special thank you to niece, Cheryl Bruckert for all of her help.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac; burial will follow in the Zion Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City; and one hour prior to the service at the church.