LaVon J. Bennett, 84, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Rev. Jeff Pedersen will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and will continue on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of Peace. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

LaVon was born in Ellenboro Township, Grant County, daughter of Ishmael L. and Adella A. (Chlan) Orton. She was united in marriage to Wendell Bennett July 27, 1953 in Platteville. LaVon worked and the Burgess Battery Factory and Fendall in Platteville. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of Peace and Rock River Thresheree, where she served as flea market manager for many years. She enjoyed crocheting and loved hummingbirds.

She is survived by her husband, Wendell; two sons, Owen (Wendy Kephart) Bennett, and Kevin (Pam) Bennett; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Joseph (Linda) Orton; sister-in-law, Cora Orton; brother-in-law, Richard Brakefield; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Chester and sister, Carol Brakefield.