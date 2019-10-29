Lavern W. Borchardt, 100, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Reena Senior Living.

Vern was born on May 27, 1919 in Milwaukee, son of the late John H. and Lenora C. (Weihert) Borchardt. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1937.

Vern was a member of "The Greatest Generation" who served in the United States Army from 1942 to 1945 during World War II. He proudly served in the European theater as a decorated member of A Battalion of the 124th Antiaircraft Group from 1943 to 1945.

On June 26, 1943 he married the love of his life, Alice M. Erdman in Wilmington, North Carolina. She preceded him in death on January 19, 2007.

Vern was a very kind, caring and dedicated family man. He was also very active in the American Legion, VFW, 40 et 8 and Disabled Veterans. Vern also loved to hunt and play sheepshead with his friends.

Vern is survived by his children, Janice (John) Orton, Steve (Marilyn) Borchardt and Laurie (Steve) Linberts; daughter-in-law, Sheila Borchardt; grandchildren, Lenora and Melissa Borchardt, Paul (Dawn) Streib, Jon (special friend, Judith) Streib, Nathan (Trisha) Borchardt, Adam (Rebekah) Borchardt, Stephanie (Cody) Hulberg, Jessica (Patrick) Vander Zanden and Alyssa (James) Monk; 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Gerald and brother, Leroy.

Funeral services will take place 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church and from 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of service. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family which will be distributed amongst the church and various veterans' organizations.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

The family would like to give special thanks to Reena Senior Living and Agrace HospiceCare for the great care given to Lavern.