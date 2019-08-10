Lauris Andy Anderson, age 95, passed away on August 8, 2019 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie.

He was born in Minnesota on August 12, 1923 the son of Andy and Lydia (Larson) Anderson. Andy was united in marriage to Laurel Colleen Cheel in California. He was a U.S. Veteran having served in the Navy on the USS Bradford from 1943-1946.

Andy was a carpenter with Forest Products for many years and retired to Merrimac. He and Laurel enjoyed extensive RVing and traveled every state but Hawaii. He was a member of The Winnebago Club and Good Sam's Club for many years.

He is survived by: 2 sons, Douglas (Sharon) and Mark (Sue);

2 daughters, Gail, Ruth (Tim) Sanders;

He was preceded in death by his wife and a son, David Lee

Special thank you to Jonathan (Beverly Brookins) Orth, Dr. Barclay Shultz, Maplewood Staff, and Agrace for the care given to Andy.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Highland Memory Gardens, Madison.