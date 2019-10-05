WATERLOO / MCFARLAND - Laurie L. Otteson, age 66, of Waterloo, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on March 2, 1953, the daughter of Hughie and Florence (Charmichael) Lea. Laurie graduated from McFarland High School in 1971. She married Larry Otteson on April 30, 1976, in Madison.

Laurie worked for the lab at St. Mary's Hospital for over 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family by the pool in the sun. Laurie's favorite places to be were boating on Lake Waubesa and the Mississippi River. In her younger years she loved to water ski on Lake Waubesa. After retirement, her grandchildren were her life. Laurie loved watching the Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers and she liked to entertain family and friends. She liked to garden and show off her seasonal flowers. Laurie's generous cooking skills were enjoyed by all.

Laurie is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Abby and Emily (Travis); and adopted son,, Patrick; grandchildren, Carley, Braeden, Teagan and Shelby; and sisters, Sandy (Lloyd) Otteson and Chrissy (Jimmer) Hook. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her in-laws, Leonard and Margene (Eckhardt) Otteson.

To all the drinks we shared with Laurie, we toast to her life and the warmth she put into our lives.