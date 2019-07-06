Laurie K. Murphy

The world lost a beautiful, kind soul on July 2, 2019. Laurie Murphy was born on June 13, 1950. She was raised in rural Michigan and moved to Whitewater in 1970. She then began her career at First Citizens State Bank and worked there as a controller until her retirement in 2016.

Laurie was a lifelong learner, an avid reader who always had a book within reach. She loved animals and would help anyone in need. She was a strong willed, independent Irish woman who loved to travel and always wanted to return to Ireland for another visit. Perhaps of greatest note, Laurie was never judgmental and always had good things to say about everyone.

Laurie is survived by her husband, Thomas Linse; nieces and nephews; an extended family, including four step-children and six step grandchildren.

Laurie adhered to a philosophy of life which called for seeking out and giving to those who had less than she. She faced her illness with courage and talked of someday going on "an extended tour of the universe" and on July 2, a rainbow led the way for her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

