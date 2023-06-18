Laurence W. Delaney

Laurence Wilfred Delaney, 87, of Whitewater, WI passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Larry was born on March 22, 1936 in Elkhorn, WI the son of John W. “Doc” and Mary T. (Kearney) Delaney. He graduated from Delavan High School and attended the University of Wisconsin and Texas A&M University.
Proudly serving two terms in the U.S. Army from August 19, 1955 to August 16, 1957 and then reactivated during the Berlin Crisis from October 9, 1961 until August 10, 1962. Larry’s service was under the 32nd Red Arrow Division which is the largest unit in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
On April 8, 1978, Larry married Helen Ruth Hamby in Rockton, IL. They have shared 46 years of marriage together creating many wonderful memories.
Larry retired as Senior Design Supervisor in the Electrical Engineering Department of Fluor Daniel Engineering in Greenville, SC.
He was a member of the American Radio League with Ham Radio license and the call sign of K9PSV.
Larry is survived by his wife, Helen Delaney, Whitewater, WI; son, Bob (Mary) Delaney, Westerville, OH; daughter, Sandy Delaney, Greenfield, WI; daughter, Barbara (John) Bigler, Lake Geneva, WI; son, Steve Delaney (James Oranga) Addison, IL; stepson, Stan Smith, Rio, WI; stepson, Steve Smith, Sun Prairie, WI and stepdaughter, Deborah (Gordy) Blumenberg, Lake Mills, WI. He is also survived by his sister, Sue (Wayne) Tinder, Loudon, TN and 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Laurence was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Gauger, Chula Vista, CA, and brother, Tom (Nancy) Delaney, Delavan, WI. Also, preceding Larry in death were a stepson, Larry Smith of Rio, WI; stepson, Duane Smith of Whitewater, WI and step great granddaughter, Lydia Blumenberg of Helenville, WI.
Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Tuesday June 20, 2023 at Dunlap Memorial Home Fort Atkinson, WI. Visitation will be from 10 am on Tuesday at the memorial home until time of service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson, WI.