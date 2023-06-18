Laurence W. Delaney

Laurence Wilfred Delaney, 87, of Whitewater, WI passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.

Larry was born on March 22, 1936 in Elkhorn, WI the son of John W. “Doc” and Mary T. (Kearney) Delaney. He graduated from Delavan High School and attended the University of Wisconsin and Texas A&M University. 