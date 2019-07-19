Laurence "Larry" H. Chandler

Laurence H. "Larry" Chandler, 78, of Lancaster, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Orchard Manor, Lancaster.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Brenda Whitford will officiate. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurence H. "Larry" Chandler Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Larry was born on July 8, 1941, the son of Theodore and Genevieve (Edge) Chandler. Larry drove truck for most of his working life, but he did work for Ruf's Farm Service in Fayette, Lafayette County, Wisconsin, for a period of time and then retired from Land's End in Dodgeville. He enjoyed stock car racing and demolition derby's, deer hunting, snowmobiling, and four-wheeling every chance he could get. Larry was a loving father and wonderful grandfather.

Larry is survived by five children, Kristie (Steve) Shepherd, Dona (Jeremy Demaske) Knight, John (Jodie) Chandler, Brooke Chandler, and Tasha "Stubby" (Bo) Bailey; John, Brooke, and Tasha's mom, Sherry Chandler; ten grandchildren, Genny "Mouse" and Brett "Porkchop" Shepherd, Colten "Bucky", Cody "Toad", Tiffany "Tippy Toes" Chandler, Kailey "Peanut" Chandler, Austin and Brett Peterson, and Madison "Maddy" and McKenna "Kenna" Chandler; five great-grandchildren, Kirra Hein, Ayden Boyette, Rileyann Grimsey, Liam Chandler, and Kayden Dorr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and mother to Kristie and Dona, Mary Chandler; two sons, Gary and Robert Chandler; granddaughter, Alexis Chandler; and brother, Jack Chandler. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to St. Croix Hospice and Orchard Manor for their caring and compassionate care.