BLACK EARTH - Lauren Swanson-Carter was born on March 28, 2006 and ran home to Jesus on May 23, 2019. Her first steps and first words were to her Lord and Savior. Free of the limitations of her earthly body, she is doubtless dancing and singing on streets of gold.



She faced many challenges in her life and conquered them all with strength and grace, a quiet determination and quite probably a liberal dose of stubbornness that served her well.



Lauren will be remembered for her gorgeous red hair, outgoing attitude, and love of all things loud, bright and colorful. Her smile and her laugh were contagious, and she had a positive effect on all who knew her. Lauren loved unconditionally and wholeheartedly and simply enjoyed life.



A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jerry Amstutz presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.



Memorials may be made to Lauren’s family.



