Laurel C. Butts

VERONA, Wis. -- Laurel C. Butts, age 80, passed away of a broken heart on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 23, 1942, in Mt. Horeb, WI, to Merle and Helen Kiley. Laurel graduated from Mt. Horeb High School in 1960. She met the love of her life at Club 18 when she was 14 years old, and on September 15, 1962, she was united in marriage to John “Jack” Butts at the Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. Jack and Laurel were blessed with three wonderful children, Lynn, Holly and Leann (Boomer).

