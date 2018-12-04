Laura S. (Stauffacher) Taff

Rio - Laura S. Taff, age 88, passed away peacefully after a 7 year battle with Alzheimer’s on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at her home.

She was born on July 26, 1930 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Chester L. and Catherine (Woodman) Stauffacher. She attained a Bachelor’s of Science and Master’s Degree in nursing, from the University of Wisconsin School of Nursing, Madison. Laura was united in marriage to James F. “Jim” Taff on July 8, 1951 in Monroe. They were longtime North-side residents, before moving to their farm in Rio. She worked for many years in the nursing field including positions at, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Bureau for Children with Physical Needs, Madison School District as well as serving as an instructor at Mendota Mental Health.

Laura was active in various committees in support of the Rio Community Library. She was on the Town of Lowville Land Use Planning Committee and was also a volunteer at the Columbia County Nursing Home. Laura’s favorite hobbies included quilting, gardening, bird watching, knitting, baking, camping, canoeing and conversations with her grandsons.

She is survived by her son, Larry (Karen) Taff; grandsons, Jacob (Kacey) and Jesse (Lindsey) Taff; great-grandson, Calvin Taff; and two sisters, Carol (Hal) Zager and Judy (Michael) O’Connell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Denny Taff; her parents; and brother, Leo Stauffacher.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., with Rev. Kerry Wilson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and all of the many caregivers that have helped in her care, especially Terri, Tammy and Lori.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.