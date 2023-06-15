Laura (Miller) Friske

MOUNT HOREB - Laura Friske, age 95, of Mount Horeb, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Mount Horeb. She was born on Sept. 15, 1927, in Summit, Wis., the daughter of Charles and Esther (Hagen) Miller.

Laura grew up on the family farm outside of Wonewoc and graduated from Wonewoc High School. She married Lloyd Friske and together they had five sons.

