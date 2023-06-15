Laura (Miller) Friske

MOUNT HOREB - Laura Friske, age 95, of Mount Horeb, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Mount Horeb. She was born on Sept. 15, 1927, in Summit, Wis., the daughter of Charles and Esther (Hagen) Miller.
Laura grew up on the family farm outside of Wonewoc and graduated from Wonewoc High School. She married Lloyd Friske and together they had five sons.
Laura started working as an office manager for Pete Reppen Ford dealership in Mount Horeb while her oldest son, Gary, was serving during the Vietnam War and her other children were in school. Later she went to work for optometrists, Dr. Guenveur and Dr. Sutter serving them for over 25 years. She was a member of the Women’s’ VFW Auxiliary of Mount Horeb and Evangelical Lutheran Church.
On March 2, 1985, Laura married Bernard “Barney” Dunlevy. They had a lot of fun together, camping and exploring the western states, eventually purchasing a vacation home outside of Lynxville, Wis., on the Mississippi River, living and partying alongside other retired Mount Horebians. They loved visiting with their friends, playing dirty clubs and euchre, drinking her favorite Miller Lite or Brandy Ol’ Fashioneds and sharing potlucks together. They also enjoyed pontooning and fishing on the Mississippi River.
After Barney’s passing on Dec. 22, 1996, Laura continued to go back to Lynxville, spending many summers enjoying the beauty and wildlife in the area, especially the many varieties of birds.
Laura is survived by her sons, Gary (Debbie) Friske, Chuck (Kathy) Friske, Mike Friske and Dennis Friske (Susan Petersburg); stepdaughters, Kristie Dunlevy and Debra Dunlevy; stepsons, Bryon Dunlevy and Todd Dunlevy; grandchildren, Sara Friske (Tom) Paulson, Madeline Friske and Owen (Megan) Friske; and great-grandchildren, Annabelle Paulson, Hunter Paulson, Max Randall and Leo Randall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney; son, Ronald; stepson, Steven Dunlevy; grandson, Jason Friske; parents, Charles and Esther; siblings, Rheinhart Miller, Bernice Miller, Bud Miller and Clarence Miller; and former husband, Lloyd.
A visitation will be held at Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral AND Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. A celebration of life will follow at MOUNT HOREB VFW POST 9511, 2878 Erbe Road, Blue Mounds, until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
A special thank you to Lynette Flint Sutter for keeping our mom independent and in her own home for as long as we could; the staff at Ingleside Manor for their compassionate care; and to Gunderson Funeral Home for their guidance along the way.
You breathed on me and made my life a richer one to live,
When I was deep in poverty you taught me how to give,
Dried the tears up from my dreams and pulled me from the hole,
Quenched my thirst and satisfied the burning in my soul.