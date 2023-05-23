Latreia Nicole Gibson

Latreia Nicole “Nikki” Gibson was born on 19 October 1979 to Curtis McCravy and Tanya Kyles- Maddox, in Chicago, Illinois. Nikki graduated from George Gershwin Elementary in Chicago, then moved to Madison, Wisconsin in 1994, where she attended East High School. Upon returning to Chicago in 1995, Nikki attended Paul Roberson High School where was a talented member of the Drill Team.
Nikki was a devoted mother and had a contagious smile that could comfort anyone. Always the life of the party, Nikki enjoyed singing and was always eager to show off her dancing skills, especially Chicago Steppin’. Most of all, Nikki enjoyed spending time with family and friends, whether she was challenging everyone to a card game of Bid Whist, a skill that she learned from her grandfather, or reminiscing about special moments with those that she loved.
Nikki was superseded in death by her father Curtis McCravy, Step-father Edward Kyles, Grandmothers Bobbie Gibson and Rosemary Mccravy, Grandfather Jerry Gibson, Aunt Deborah Cary and cousin Morrice Gibson, who all loved her dearly.
Nikki leaves to cherish her memory, her children Donovan Simpson and Amira Evans; mother Mrs Tanya Kyles- Maddox, step-father Mr Bennie Maddox, step-mother Mrs Deborah Mccravy; sisters Deanna Gibson of Boston, Massachusetts, Nadine Gibson of Chicago, Angie and Vinyetta; brothers, Edward Kyles Jr., Robert Massingle, Marcus Massingle, Floyd Maddox, Bennie, Jeremy; a devoted friend Mr James Allison and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Latreia “Nikki” had a laugh that could brighten a room, even in the saddest of times. Allow memories of her to bring a smile to your face and let whispers of her laughter fill your heart, as we celebrate her life.