Larry Scoville, age 67, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in New Lisbon with Pastor Delbert Oatsvall officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

Larry was born August 1, 1951 in Mauston, Wisconsin, the son of Clifford and Helen (McCallum) Scoville. He married Arlene Triebs on December 4, 1971 in Elroy, Wisconsin. Larry drove truck for various businesses around the area for the past 40 years. He loved fishing, hunting, enjoyed cooking, tending to a hobby farm, raising sheep as well as other animals for many years. Larry always cared deeply about his children and grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Arlene; son, Clifford (Andrea) Scoville-Nagy of Mauston; daughters, Michele (David) Day of New Lisbon and Nicole (John) Miller of Mauston; grandchildren, Marjorie, Emily, Morgan, Avery (Emma), Austin, Andrew, Braden, Logan, Liam, Ava and Mason ; sisters, Patricia (Tom) Quilty, Carol (Howard) Fischer, both of Mauston. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marjorie Scoville, Lois Jean Scoville and Donna Tyger.

SERVICES

Memorial Funeral Service

Saturday, July 20, 2019

11:00 AM

First Baptist Church

New Lisbon, WI

