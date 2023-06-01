Larry Scott Rismeyer

Larry Scott Rismeyer, age 70 of Madison, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Fitchburg, following a long illness.

Larry was born in Port Washington, Wis., on April 7, 1953, the son of Wallace and Charlotte (Olson) Rismeyer. Following Larry’s graduation from Port Washington High School, class of 1971, he attended UW-Madison. Larry married Mary Lou Herlitz on Oct. 23, 1982, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.