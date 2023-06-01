Larry Scott Rismeyer, age 70 of Madison, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Fitchburg, following a long illness.
Larry was born in Port Washington, Wis., on April 7, 1953, the son of Wallace and Charlotte (Olson) Rismeyer. Following Larry’s graduation from Port Washington High School, class of 1971, he attended UW-Madison. Larry married Mary Lou Herlitz on Oct. 23, 1982, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.
Larry was an Eagle Scout and was awarded several badges. He played on local baseball teams and coached several Little League teams. Larry was a loving husband, good father, and loved his grandkids.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Sari Rismeyer-Schroeder and Shelley (Thomas) Jerard; six grandchildren, Hope, Lily, Jackson, Ellie, Everly and Alden; his mother, Charlotte Rismeyer; brother, Neil Rismeyer; sister, Debra (Mark) Prom; sister-in-law, Wendy Rismeyer; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Wallace.
A memorial service will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison on Sunday, June 25, 2023, beginning at noon. Visitation will be held at the funeral chapel on Sunday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
