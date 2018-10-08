Larry L. Stabenow

Larry Stabenow, age 77, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on October 07, 2018 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe, WI.

He was born March 10, 1941, in Freeport, IL to Clarence and Lottie (Hardel) Stabenow. He grew up working on family farm in Winslow IL and graduated from Lena-Winslow High School in 1959. He married Beverly Monroe in August, 1964. The couple lived on the family farm until they relocated to Monroe WI.

When Larry left farming, He continued to work as milk tester for DHIA and enjoyed visiting the many friends he made on the rounds from barn to barn. He retired in 2004.

Larry and Beverly lovingly restored a country church and schoolhouse in Council Hill, IL where Beverly’s mother attended as a young girl. They spent their retirement years managing wedding events held at the church. They enjoyed summers spent at the Council Hill school house visiting with friends, neighbors, and relatives. It would be an understatement to say that Larry enjoyed collecting antique dishes. He took great pleasure in seeking unique dishes and proudly displayed them in their homes and in many china cabinets acquired to do so. He also contributed historical artifacts collected to McConnell IL historical museum. Larry was a member of Masonic Lodge 260 F&AM. He attended Lead Mine Primitive Methodist Church.

Larry is survived by his wife, Beverly and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Roscoe and Marion Monroe.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 11th at 10:30 a.m., at the Monroe United Methodist Church, Monroe WI. Burial will in Rock Lily Cemetery in Winslow, IL. Friends may gather at the church on Thursday, October 11, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials are suggested to the McConnell Historical Museum in Larry’s name.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net